Carriers of the new coronavirus shed the virus when they cough, sneeze or go to the bathroom. The genetic fingerprint of the coronavirus in wastewater appears to be a leading indicator, sometimes showing up before the first case is clinically diagnosed in a community. Wastewater monitoring will likely be an important tool in the efforts to predict future outbreaks. More in www.cnet.com » Tags: Fingerprints