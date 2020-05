Testing the accuracy of coronavirus antibody tests video



Also known as serological tests, antibody tests can help identify people who have developed an immune response to coronavirus by detecting antibodies in their blood. More than 100 tests have been brought to market since the FDA eased its restrictions to help meet the global demand, but recent data suggests that some of these tests are not as accurate as they should be. More in www.cnet.com » Tags: FDA