Smart water leak detectors could end up saving you more than you'd think



Added: 06.05.2020



Source: www.techhive.com



According to a new study, a group of 2,306 homes with the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff saw a 96% decrease in paid water damage claims. More in www.cnet.com »