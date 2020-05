Added: 04.05.2020 16:08 | 6 views | 0 comments

Google's new true wireless Pixel Buds get high marks. Here's how they stack up against the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus and Jabra Elite 75t. Or, if you use the first one: Google's new true wireless Pixel Buds get high marks. Here's how they stack up against two top Android-friendly earbuds.