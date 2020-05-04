Direct deposit is still the fastest way to get your coronavirus stimulus check. How to set it up



Added: 04.05.2020 12:19 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: heavy.com



If you set up direct deposit with the IRS, you'll receive your stimulus payment faster than if you have it mailed. Here's how to set up an electronic funds transfer so your coronavirus check will go right to your bank account. More in www.cnet.com »