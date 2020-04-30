You may get your stimulus check faster with direct deposit. Set up payment with IRS app



Source: www.kiplinger.com



You'll receive your stimulus payment sooner if you set up direct deposit with the IRS than if you have it sent in the mail. Here's how to set up an electronic transfer so your coronavirus check goes straight to your bank account. More in www.cnet.com »