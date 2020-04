Roadshow Shift Awards



Added: 29.04.2020 21:01 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cnet.com



The Roadshow Shift Awards honor the most innovative, disruptive and important technologies, products and developments in the car and mobility industry each year. The winners aren't just benchmarks, they're driving the industry towards a smarter, more entertaining future. More in www.cnet.com » Technology Tags: Honda