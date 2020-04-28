IRS mails first wave of $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks: Work out your payment schedule



Added: 28.04.2020 11:19 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: host.madison.com



The IRS is now mailing and depositing the first wave of stimulus payments. Find out if you're eligible for a check and when you may expect to receive it. Those receiving SSI and VA benefits may need to act soon. More in www.cnet.com »