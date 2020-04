2020 Subaru Legacy: Sure-footed, sedate sedan video



The 2020 Subaru Legacy sedan boasts nearly all of the upgrades and technologies you'll also find in the new Outback, but without all of that "active lifestyle" nonsense. Sedate, sensible and just a bit boring; now that I think about it, why would anyone choose this over the more flexible and capable crossover?! More in www.cnet.com » Tags: Technology