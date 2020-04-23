Impossible Pork competitor says its vegan pork could make Asia more climate-friendly



Source: vulcanpost.com



Alternative meat company Phuture Foods is trying to convince millions of people to work up an appetite for its climate-friendly "pork" as meat factories are forced to shutdown in the US due to the coronavirus. More in www.cnet.com »