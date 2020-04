How to take better photos of the moon video



The moon is one of those things that never really translates in a photo, especially if your best camera is your phone. So to find the best ways to capture our only natural satellite, I took the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra up to my roof for April's super moon: the Super Pink Moon. Plus, I wanted to see if the phones could come anywhere near the quality of my first DSLR: the Canon 60D. More in www.cnet.com » iPhone, Pink Tags: Samsung