6GHz Wi-Fi access could boost speeds and generate $183 billion by 2025, study says



Added: 13.04.2020 19:13 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.timesnownews.com



As the FCC prepares to vote on opening the 6GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use, a new industry-funded report suggests that the move could pay dividends. More in www.cnet.com »