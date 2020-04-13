Can homemade face masks prevent coronavirus? Everything you should know



Added: 13.04.2020 15:37 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



The CDC recommends wearing homemade face masks and face coverings in public, from hand-sewn cloth to bandanas and rubber bands. Here's how they can and can't help you at preventing coronavirus, and how they're different from N95 masks. More in www.cnet.com »