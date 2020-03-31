Gloomhaven sequel Frosthaven launches on Kickstarter



Source: www.youtube.com



Frosthaven offers more dungeon crawling fun for fans of Gloomhaven. We chat with the game's creator about the ambitious project and the timing of the Kickstarter launch. More in www.cnet.com »