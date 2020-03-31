Ford will produce 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days to fight COVID-19 - Roadshow



The Blue Oval will begin production in late April at its Rawsonville, Michigan factory with paid volunteer labor supported by the UAW to help fight coronavirus. More in www.cnet.com »