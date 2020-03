The ventilator shortage, explained video



Ventilators deliver breaths of oxygenated air to people who are unable to breathe sufficiently on their own. The estimated 160,000 ventilators in the US is usually enough to serve everyone that needs one, but not now, during the coronavirus outbreak. Companies like GM, Ford, and Tesla are offering to help with the severe shortage. But will that help come in time? More in www.cnet.com » Tags: GM