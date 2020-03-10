Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Launching in late March with 5G and 108 MP camera

Xiaomi's 5G promise in 2020 starts with the Mi 10 series. Starting at approximately $570, you get a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 108-megapixel main camera.