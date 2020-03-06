Cadillac's Blackwing V8 will live on with new Stratos-maker - Roadshow



Added: 06.03.2020 21:30 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hiclasscar.com



MAT, the company behind the new Stratos, has a new project in the works -- and it's going to use Cadillac power. More in www.cnet.com »