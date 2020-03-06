Oppo Find X2 series ditches pop-up selfie camera for notch

Added: 06.03.2020 10:00 | 10 views | 0 comments

Oppo's Find X2 Pro abandons the no-notch display, housing a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Oppo's latest flagship series also features a 120Hz refresh rate, super-fast charging and 5G.