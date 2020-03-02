Fisker Ocean: EV startup details specs, safety and more - Roadshow



Added: 02.03.2020 18:59 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.burlappcar.com



Fisker serves up fo on the Ocean's suspension, its active aero tech and even its crashworthiness. Plus Fisker released photos of the vehicle in action. More in www.cnet.com »