Added: 22.02.2020 23:58 | 4 views | 0 comments

The first toy to interact with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant makes its debut at the New York Toy Fair. The KidKraft Alexa 2-in-1 Kitchen and Market is both a pretend kitchen and grocery store, packed with RFID chips and sensors. When kids start to play with the accessories, Alexa will chime in with recipes, shopping lists, questions, jokes and games. But Alexa is not included â€” parents would need to provide their own Echo and download the skill to play. Bridget Carey checks out a prototype of this $300 playset, which will be sold next year at Amazon.com.