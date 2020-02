Added: 22.02.2020 0:31 | 8 views | 0 comments

We get a first look at Snapsies machines that retailers, like Target, are putting in the toy aisle later this year. It's Funko's first move into toys for little kids. In the age of online shopping, these touch-screen machines are designed to grab attention and keep families hanging out in stores. Bridget Carey demos the machine at New York Toy Fair.