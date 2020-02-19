2020 Subaru Ascent review: Winter-weather warrior - Roadshow



Added: 19.02.2020 10:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.subaru-cars.com



The 2020 Ascent will keep a metric ton of your stuff safe on hairy journeys, but even in nice weather this three-row SUV is a champ. More in www.cnet.com »