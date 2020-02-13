Motorola Razr iFixit teardown reaffirms foldable isn't designed to be repaired by you



Added: 13.02.2020 15:56 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.lowyat.net



It's harder to fix Motorola's new foldable than it is the Galaxy Fold, according to the repair experts at iFixit. More in www.cnet.com »