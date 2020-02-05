2021 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7, Lincoln Navigator, Mercedes GLS, Audi Q7 and Range Rover: How do they stack up? - Roadshow

How does Cadillac's redesigned Escalade compare to its primary rivals? Will its gigantic array of screens and available diesel engine help it stand out in this crowded segment?