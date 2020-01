First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye video



Added: 26.01.2020 13:00 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.eenewseurope.com



I had a chance to try out Mojo Vision's prototype smart contact lens, with a tiny monochromatic display designed to sit right on your eye, feeding you information as you need it. With demos showing the potential to see in the dark and navigate menus with your eyes, Mojo Vision appears to be aiming for the sweet spot between clunky AR goggles and invasive brain-computer interfaces like Neuralink. More in www.cnet.com » Tags: EU