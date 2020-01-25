We go hands-on with the Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone and its ridiculous specs



Added: 25.01.2020 2:48 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.indiatoday.in



The powerful Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone from Xiaomi makes a rare US appearance at CES, and I got to spend a little time with it. More in www.cnet.com »