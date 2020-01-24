Pretty but slightly impractical sums up the 2020 Mazda CX-9 - Roadshow



Added: 24.01.2020 10:00 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Yeah, it's beautiful, yeah, its interior is sumptuous and yeah, it feels like a luxury car in many ways, but the 2020 Mazda CX-9 is not the most versatile option in its class. More in www.cnet.com »