Can gadgets survive getting bounced off a crossbar? Well...



Added: 16.01.2020 13:15 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



So just how well can some of tech's most rugged gear stand up to the world of ice hockey? Jeff Bakalar and Shane Hnidy of the Vegas Golden Knights go bar-down in one of the most unique torture tests we've ever attempted. More in www.cnet.com » Tags: Gold