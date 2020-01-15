2021 GMC Yukon vs. Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, Ford Expedition and more: Is biggest still the best? - Roadshow

Added: 14.01.2020 23:46 | 5 views | 0 comments

First came Tahoe and Suburban; now we have Yukon and Yukon XL. How do GMC's new full-size SUVs compare against their classmates?