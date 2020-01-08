As gaming phones gain steam, the Black Shark 2 Pro could be the best yet



Added: 08.01.2020 18:52 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.indiatvnews.com



The powerful Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone from Xiaomi makes a rare US appearance at CES, and I got to spend a little time with it. More in www.cnet.com »