Watch Bosch's futuristic AI-powered LCD sun visor end squinting - Roadshow



Added: 07.01.2020 15:57 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.forbes.com



Debuting at CES, this high-tech Virtual Visor promises to digitally fix a glaring problem that's been blinding drivers for nearly a century. More in www.cnet.com »