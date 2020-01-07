CES 2020: LG reveals ThinQ AI ambitions for smart home appliances, 8K OLED TVs



Source: www.lgnewsroom.com



The company's LG ThinQ will apparently figure out when appliances like its washer need maintenance and if you're using them wrong. More in www.cnet.com »