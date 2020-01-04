Dell's XPS 13 gets a facelift for 2020 and its 15-inch Latitude 2-in-1 goes 5G video

Added: 04.01.2020 14:00 | 6 views | 0 comments

It might not look drastically different from 2019's model, but the already tiny premium clamshell got even smaller with a switch to a 16:10 display.