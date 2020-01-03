OnePlus shows off Concept One phone's invisible camera ahead of CES 2020 reveal



The first concept phone from OnePlus uses electrochromic glass to make the back of the phone seem smooth, and we'll see Vegas on Jan. 7. More in www.cnet.com »