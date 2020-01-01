The Volvo XC60 T8 E-AWD Polestar's name is intimidating but its tech is not - Roadshow



Added: 01.01.2020 10:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hdcarwallpapers.com



Looking for a luxury utility vehicle with an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain? Well, search no further, because this partially electrified Volvo XC60 is tough to top. More in www.cnet.com »