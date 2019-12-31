2020 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar review: Excellent but exorbitant - Roadshow



Added: 31.12.2019 10:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: carsoid.com



In many ways, this Scandinavian crossover is a delight, but the as-tested price seems a bit hard to justify. More in www.cnet.com »