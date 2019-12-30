Volvo Sensus Connect and Navigation in the 2019 XC40 video - Roadshow



Get up close and personal with Sensus Connect, its portrait-oriented hardware and the odd smartphone-esque software in the compact XC40. More in www.cnet.com »