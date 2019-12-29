2019 Volvo XC40: Meet our little long-term Swede video - Roadshow



Added: 29.12.2019 10:00 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: motorverso.com



The 2019 Volvo XC40 impressed us at its debut. We liked its Swedish design, the high level of available tech and its zippy performance. More in www.cnet.com »