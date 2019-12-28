Here's every electric vehicle on sale in the US for 2020 and its range - Roadshow



Added: 28.12.2019 19:14 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



As more and more electric cars go on sale, here's a look at every one you can buy in 2020 and how far it'll go on a single charge. More in www.cnet.com »