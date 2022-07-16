These Free AR Apps Glimpse a Metaverse Future if Artists Were in Charge



Added: 16.07.2022 1:51 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: vrscout.com



Three of the best AR projects from Tribeca Fest are free to experience on your phone, with time-traveling meta therapy, unearthed history and Shakespearean rock. More in www.cnet.com »