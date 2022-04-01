April Fools' Day 2022: Butterfinger Mayo, Invisible Earbuds and Other Jokes



Added: 01.04.2022 15:04 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: blog.stickypointmagazine.com



The jokes are flying fast and furious for April 1. Bud Light, Tushy and Reddit are getting in on the fun with (mostly) fake products and pranks. More in www.cnet.com »