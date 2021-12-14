Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection



Added: 13.12.2021 23:00 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ommercato.com



The omicron variant of COVID-19 may be able to partly evade vaccine protection, as it spreads across the country. Stay on top of the latest guidance here. More in www.cnet.com »