How He-Man joined forces with Black hero Sun-Man video



Source: www.tumblr.com



Mattel is teaming up He-Man with Sun-Man and relaunching the Black hero as a toy for a new generation. The minds behind these once-separate franchises talk about cultural significance of Sun-Man and why Mattel wanted to unite with what is likely the first Black superhero toy. More in www.cnet.com » Tags: Tom Ford