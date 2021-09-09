Apple AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro: The biggest differences we expect to see



Added: 09.09.2021 8:24 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.raprnb.com



Apple's rumored AirPods 3 are expected to have a lot common with the AirPods Pro, and we might hear about them next week. More in www.cnet.com »