Awkwafina gave Shang-Chi co-star Dallas Liu lasting advice



Added: 02.09.2021 8:17 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cnet.com



On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, actor Dallas Liu discusses playing Awkwafina's brother and his role in the Emmy-nominated series PEN15. More in www.cnet.com »