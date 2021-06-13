What is Juneteenth? Why the June 19 holiday matters, in which states it's a paid day off



Added: 13.06.2021 12:17 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sandiegouniontribune.com



Juneteenth is observed in more places this year. Here's how the holiday got its start, what it signifies and how you can observe the day. More in www.cnet.com »