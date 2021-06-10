HBO Max explained: In the Heights, Conjuring 3, streaming 'free' and everything else to know

Added: 10.06.2021 14:41 | 8 views | 0 comments

In the Heights is the latest movie streaming on Max the same time it's in theaters, joining the Conjuring 3. But you need the right tier to watch them, and upgrading to Max at no added cost can be tricky.