What's new in WatchOS 8? video



Source: www.macrumors.com



Apple has just announced WatchOS 8 at its Worldwide Developers conference, WWDC. Here's everything you need to know about new features coming to Apple Watch in the fall, like the Mindfulness app, messaging improvements and the portrait photo watch face. More in www.cnet.com » Tags: Apple Watch