How the HeroWear Apex exosuit can help save your back video



Added: 13.05.2021 13:00 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The HeroWear Apex is a $1,200 unpowered exosuit designed to take up to 50 pounds of weight off the wearer's back during physical labor. More in www.cnet.com »